General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Down 2.0%

GM stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Report on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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