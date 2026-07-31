General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,516 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $40,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,615,121,000 after purchasing an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,802,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,588,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,059,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.41.

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General Motors Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE GM opened at $88.40 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,700,910. This represents a 26.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $6,394,977.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 92,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,601.21. The trade was a 43.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock valued at $103,225,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter results remain the primary bullish catalyst: adjusted EPS of $3.57 exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue of $48.03 billion topped estimates and rose 1.9% year over year. Management maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14.

GM’s second-quarter results remain the primary bullish catalyst: adjusted EPS of $3.57 exceeded the $3.19 consensus, while revenue of $48.03 billion topped estimates and rose 1.9% year over year. Management maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has improved following the earnings beat. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $13.40 from $12.95 and its 2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. Tigress Financial also forecast substantial upside and maintained a strong-buy view.

Analyst sentiment has improved following the earnings beat. Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $13.40 from $12.95 and its 2027 estimate to $14.99 from $14.48. Tigress Financial also forecast substantial upside and maintained a strong-buy view. Positive Sentiment: GM is emphasizing artificial intelligence to accelerate vehicle engineering, improve development workflows and potentially make vehicles better and faster. The company is also pursuing supply-chain resiliency, which could reduce disruption risks over time. GM Fully Believes AI Will Help Make Its Cars Better And Faster

GM is emphasizing artificial intelligence to accelerate vehicle engineering, improve development workflows and potentially make vehicles better and faster. The company is also pursuing supply-chain resiliency, which could reduce disruption risks over time. Positive Sentiment: GM’s shares continue to attract value-oriented attention because of earnings growth, cash-flow potential and a consensus analyst price target above the recent trading range. The company also declared its regular $0.18 quarterly dividend.

GM’s shares continue to attract value-oriented attention because of earnings growth, cash-flow potential and a consensus analyst price target above the recent trading range. The company also declared its regular $0.18 quarterly dividend. Neutral Sentiment: President Donald Trump’s visit to a GM plant highlighted tariffs as a benefit to U.S. automakers, but the political support offers limited clarity on the company’s actual cost outlook. Trump visits General Motors plant

President Donald Trump’s visit to a GM plant highlighted tariffs as a benefit to U.S. automakers, but the political support offers limited clarity on the company’s actual cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reports suggest tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, undermining claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Any increase in vehicle or component costs could pressure margins and future guidance. Tariffs have saved General Motors

Reports suggest tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, undermining claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Any increase in vehicle or component costs could pressure margins and future guidance. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto sold shares in pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions. The planned nature reduces the signal’s significance, but the concentrated selling may weigh on investor sentiment.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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