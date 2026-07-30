General Motors Company $GM Stock Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,034 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in General Motors were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,158,403 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,615,121,000 after buying an additional 835,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,242,381 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,536,049 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,588,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $868,986,000 after purchasing an additional 748,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,225,518 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,059,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. GM vs. Ford Stock: Which Auto Giant Is the Better Buy After Q2 Earnings?

GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum.

Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. 4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. General Motors Hits Fresh High

GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment.

CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports claim tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, contradicting political claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Investors may also remain concerned about reports of defective engines and related quality liabilities. Tariffs have saved General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $6,394,977.63. Following the sale, the president owned 92,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,303,601.21. This trade represents a 43.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 318,448 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $28,781,330.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,772,477.72. This represents a 42.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock worth $103,225,825 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.41.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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