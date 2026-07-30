Genesis Financial Group LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Genesis Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Genesis Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Genesis Financial Group LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invariant Investment Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,201 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 20,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.25, for a total value of $7,135,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,162,953.50. The trade was a 58.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,126 shares of company stock worth $14,928,871. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

Visa stock opened at $369.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.67 and a 200 day moving average of $325.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $373.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 66.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $416.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $394.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $427.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Visa reported adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year. Payments volume surpassed $4 trillion, while cross-border activity, processed transactions and resilient consumer spending supported double-digit growth. Visa Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Cross-Border Volume Strength

Visa reported adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year. Payments volume surpassed $4 trillion, while cross-border activity, processed transactions and resilient consumer spending supported double-digit growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan increased its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s fundamentals and continued payment growth. Visa Analyst Forecasts

JPMorgan increased its target to $450, Baird to $420, BMO to $405 and Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an overweight rating with a $410 target. The revisions reflect confidence in Visa’s fundamentals and continued payment growth. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives remain active: Management highlighted AI-enabled commerce, stablecoin settlement, Visa Direct, commercial payments and value-added services as longer-term growth opportunities. The launch of X Money with a Visa-branded debit card could provide additional network activity. Visa Outlines Stablecoin Strategy

Management highlighted AI-enabled commerce, stablecoin settlement, Visa Direct, commercial payments and value-added services as longer-term growth opportunities. The launch of X Money with a Visa-branded debit card could provide additional network activity. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder return: Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 11. Neutral Sentiment: Workforce restructuring: Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or 7% of its workforce, mainly in technology and product operations. The cuts may reduce costs and fund AI, stablecoin and B2B investments, but also signal a significant organizational transition. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs

Visa plans to eliminate approximately 2,600 jobs, or 7% of its workforce, mainly in technology and product operations. The cuts may reduce costs and fund AI, stablecoin and B2B investments, but also signal a significant organizational transition. Negative Sentiment: Margin and valuation concerns: Shares faced pressure after the earnings release as investors focused on higher operating expenses and potential margin compression. Some analysts also view Visa’s premium valuation—roughly 26 times forward earnings—as limiting near-term upside. Visa Stock and Margin Concerns

Shares faced pressure after the earnings release as investors focused on higher operating expenses and potential margin compression. Some analysts also view Visa’s premium valuation—roughly 26 times forward earnings—as limiting near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Market backdrop: A sharp oil-price increase tied to escalating U.S.-Iran tensions and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision pressured major equity indexes, creating a broader headwind for Visa’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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