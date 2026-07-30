Genesis Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Genesis Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,721 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 3.3% of Genesis Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9,900.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9%

KMI opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,598 shares of company stock valued at $693,689. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

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Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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