Genius Sports Limited $GENI Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,959 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 146,044 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.24% of Genius Sports worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the company's stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 163,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company's stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GENI has been the subject of several research reports. Freedom Capital raised Genius Sports to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Stock Up 14.4%

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $187.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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