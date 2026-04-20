Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 51,520 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,802,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.2% of Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,989,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,009,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,760,994,000 after purchasing an additional 399,088 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,859,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,496,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,128,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $763,675,000 after buying an additional 174,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,673,807 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $643,219,000 after buying an additional 165,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This represents a 26.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $81.47 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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