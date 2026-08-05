Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 15,768 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,262 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,855 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 246,390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of GPC opened at $132.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.63 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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