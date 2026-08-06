Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,554 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,262 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,855 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 246,390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 525.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.86.

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About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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