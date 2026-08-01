Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 33,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Geo Group worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Geo Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Geo Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Geo Group by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Geo Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Geo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. Geo Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Geo Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Geo Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: New five-year ICE contract supports revenue visibility. GEO Group announced a contract to operate its company-owned, 1,320-bed Rivers facility in Hertford County, North Carolina. The agreement expands the company’s detention capacity and could provide recurring revenue and improved facility utilization. The GEO Group Announces Contract for Company-Owned 1,320-Bed Rivers Facility in North Carolina

GEO Group announced a contract to operate its company-owned, 1,320-bed Rivers facility in Hertford County, North Carolina. The agreement expands the company’s detention capacity and could provide recurring revenue and improved facility utilization. Positive Sentiment: Investor reaction centered on stronger immigration-enforcement demand. Coverage described the stock as moving higher after GEO secured the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreement, reinforcing the view that federal detention demand remains a key growth driver. GEO stock up on new Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract

Coverage described the stock as moving higher after GEO secured the new Immigration and Customs Enforcement agreement, reinforcing the view that federal detention demand remains a key growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may limit further upside. One analysis said GEO stock still looks stretched even after the Rivers deal, highlighting the risk that the contract’s benefits are already reflected in the share price. GEO Group Stock Still Looks Stretched As Rivers Facility Deal Lands

One analysis said GEO stock still looks stretched even after the Rivers deal, highlighting the risk that the contract’s benefits are already reflected in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Colorado health and legal disputes create compliance risk. Health officials remain unable to complete a tuberculosis investigation at GEO’s Aurora ICE facility, while GEO is challenging a state law intended to compel inspections. A judge is pressing both sides, and allegations from a former detainee have added scrutiny regarding health conditions. The dispute could increase legal costs, invite regulatory action and damage the company’s reputation. Colorado health officials’ tuberculosis investigation in limbo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Geo Group

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

See Also

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