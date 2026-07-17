Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 26,165 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $15,102,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.1% of Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Article Title

Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Article Title

Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Article Title

Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Neutral Sentiment: Macro updates on cooler inflation, Fed uncertainty, and geopolitical risks add to the market backdrop, but they are not specific to QQQ and have mixed implications for growth stocks. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $705.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $720.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.83. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $551.68 and a 52 week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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