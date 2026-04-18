GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $371.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $331.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.96. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $370.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $3,181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 167,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,392,163.64. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,085. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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