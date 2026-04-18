GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 213,560 shares of company stock worth $24,888,062 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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