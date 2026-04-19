GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys New Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 123,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 83.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 543,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,660.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $143,958.75. The trade was a 80.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,808,075. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $69.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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