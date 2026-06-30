GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $34.34 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,694 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,958. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

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Alphabet Stock Up 5.0%

GOOG stock opened at $351.28 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $366.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.88 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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