Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Stock Position Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,183 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 52,733 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Gildan Activewear worth $23,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,695.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 6,240,014 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $390,539,000 after buying an additional 5,892,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,860,108 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $429,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,566,962 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $472,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company's stock.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Up 5.5%

NYSE GIL opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is 190.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Zacks Research raised Gildan Activewear from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIL

More Gildan Activewear News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotia raised its price target for GIL from $65 to $67 and upgraded the stock to “sector outperform,” implying approximately 20% upside from the cited market price. BayStreet.CA analyst rating

Scotia raised its price target for from $65 to $67 and upgraded the stock to “sector outperform,” implying approximately 20% upside from the cited market price. Positive Sentiment: Gildan reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the $1.11 consensus estimate and rising from $0.97 a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations reached $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, while operating margin was 11.1% and adjusted operating margin was 22.3%. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance. Gildan second-quarter results

Gildan reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the $1.11 consensus estimate and rising from $0.97 a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations reached $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, while operating margin was 11.1% and adjusted operating margin was 22.3%. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.8%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.8%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia, a move that could simplify its portfolio and sharpen focus on core operations. Retail Insider report

Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia, a move that could simplify its portfolio and sharpen focus on core operations. Neutral Sentiment: Despite adjusted earnings strength, reported coverage highlighted a $50 million quarterly net loss, and revenue of $1.58 billion was below the $1.61 billion analyst consensus. MarketBeat earnings report

Despite adjusted earnings strength, reported coverage highlighted a $50 million quarterly net loss, and revenue of $1.58 billion was below the $1.61 billion analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high trading in Gildan put options signals that some investors are positioning for downside, although options activity alone does not establish the stock’s future direction. Put options report

Unusually high trading in Gildan put options signals that some investors are positioning for downside, although options activity alone does not establish the stock’s future direction. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced an investigation into potential securities claims alleging that Gildan may have issued materially misleading business information. The investigation could create legal costs, reputational risk and uncertainty for shareholders, although no wrongdoing has been established. Rosen Law Firm investigation

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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