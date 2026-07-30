Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Michael Yee Reiterates Buy on Gilead

UBS analyst Michael Yee reiterated a rating and maintained a $175 price target, citing Gilead’s long-acting HIV pipeline and advances in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as sources of durable growth. Positive Sentiment: The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Gilead to Report Q2 Earnings

The earnings preview highlights continued strength in Gilead’s HIV franchise, rising expectations for Yeztugo, and progress in oncology. These businesses could help support revenue growth and investor sentiment if management provides constructive guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. BMS and Gilead Rule in the CAR-T Space

Gilead’s CAR-T therapies remain established products, but off-the-shelf developers are targeting market segments that approved therapies do not fully address. This could expand the broader CAR-T market while also increasing competitive pressure over time. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an Equal Weight rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Barclays Gilead Price Target Update

Barclays lowered its Gilead price target from $155 to $145 and assigned an rating, signaling more limited near-term upside despite the target remaining above the current trading level. Negative Sentiment: Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Analysts Estimate Gilead to Report a Decline in Earnings

Analyst previews warn that Gilead may report a decline in second-quarter earnings and does not appear to have the usual combination of positive earnings revisions and estimate-beat indicators. Competitive pressure in Cell Therapy is an additional concern heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Atea Pharmaceuticals said its hepatitis C combination therapy matched Gilead’s drug in a pivotal Phase 3 trial. If approved, a competing oral regimen could threaten Gilead’s hepatitis C franchise, although commercialization and regulatory risks remain. Atea Hepatitis C Phase 3 Trial

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,140. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $108.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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