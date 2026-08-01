Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,140 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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