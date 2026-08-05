GK Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Credo Technology Group comprises approximately 2.3% of GK Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 54,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $12,017,852.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 367,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,286,662.39. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.06, for a total transaction of $6,684,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 5,882,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,429,768,852.20. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,076 shares of company stock worth $101,043,506. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Credo Technology Group

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $237.92 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $86.49 and a 1-year high of $308.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $236.93 and its 200 day moving average is $172.92. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.23.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

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