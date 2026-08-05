GK Wealth Management LLC Invests $704,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,801 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. CLSA began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. What Is Going on With Oracle Stock on Monday?

Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Large backlog supports visibility: Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Oracle Inks 10-Year, $7 Billion Contract With DoD

Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Additional enterprise adoption: Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Minor Hotels Accelerates Global Digital Transformation with Oracle Cloud

Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity signals bullish speculation: Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals.

Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and spending concerns remain the principal risk: Oracle is nearing a junk-grade credit rating as it commits heavily to AI infrastructure. The company reportedly plans up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, while Big Tech—including Oracle—has about $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease obligations. Investors are questioning whether the backlog will generate enough cash flow to fund this expansion. Oracle Corp Goes for High-Stakes Ratings Gamble in AI Strategy

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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