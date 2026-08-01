GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,709,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,926,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Memory shortage outlook remains supportive: Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Why Micron Stock Is Rising on What Apple's Tim Cook Didn't Say

Apple CEO Tim Cook said memory costs rose significantly in the latest quarter and are likely to remain elevated, while Samsung indicated supply constraints could persist through 2028. These comments reinforce expectations for strong pricing and demand for Micron’s DRAM and high-bandwidth memory products. Positive Sentiment: Sector fund flows and AI spending provide support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money this week as investors responded to strong technology earnings. Separate analyst commentary continues to point to more than $750 billion in planned 2026 Big Tech AI spending, supporting long-term demand for Micron’s AI memory products. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and valuation remain bullish arguments: Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level.

Micron recently reported much better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, with revenue up more than 345% year over year. Analysts cited strong free cash flow, strategic customer agreements and AI-driven demand, with reported price targets substantially above the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Technical trading is highly volatile: MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Micron stock rebounds off key support, but technical overhead persists

MU rebounded from a key support area and generated a bullish trading signal, but significant overhead resistance remains. Large intraday swings and elevated options activity are making short-term direction difficult to predict. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure weighs on the shares: Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Why Is Micron Stock Falling on Friday?

Reports attributed the latest weakness to semiconductor-sector profit-taking, leveraged-fund liquidations and updated short positions. A prominent bearish investor, Michael Burry, also disclosed expanded bets against Micron and other chip stocks, adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is another overhang: Recent disclosures show extensive sales by Micron executives, including CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, with no reported insider purchases in the cited six-month period. While these transactions may be scheduled, investors may interpret them as a short-term confidence signal.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 164,179 shares of company stock valued at $169,385,921 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $823.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $929.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $976.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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