GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 34,823 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 242.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,186 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 1.8% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.'s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $564,867,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,365,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $835,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,089 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its position in ONEOK by 3,538.4% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,691,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $124,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,945 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ONEOK by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $127,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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ONEOK Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE OKE opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

ONEOK News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.81.

View Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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