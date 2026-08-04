Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 416,880 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 822.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,573 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 416,880 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HST stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Host Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Host Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here