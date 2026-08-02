Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $22 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,784 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 90,370 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.22% of TTM Technologies worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TTM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company's 50 day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.47. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 3,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $638,520.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,866 shares in the company, valued at $15,015,682.04. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $609,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,250 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,955. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here