Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 225.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,468 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 169,960 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.17% of Roku worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roku alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Roku by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,450,000 after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1,320.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 834,619 shares of the company's stock worth $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 775,861 shares during the period. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku Stock Down 0.1%

ROKU opened at $145.01 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03 and a beta of 2.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna downgraded Roku from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 10,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,762,640. This represents a 34.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $1,007,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,504,276.81. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,181 shares of company stock worth $29,043,628. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roku wasn't on the list.

While Roku currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here