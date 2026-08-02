Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $24.68 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,423 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 20,336 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after purchasing an additional 971,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $4,031,053,000 after buying an additional 327,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after buying an additional 225,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725,547 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 142.53%.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal Q3 results: Adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share exceeded the $0.66 consensus, while revenue reached $9.32 billion versus expectations of approximately $9.17 billion. Global comparable-store sales increased 7.9%, powered by 4.2% transaction growth, suggesting customer traffic—not just pricing—is improving. Starbucks Q3 profit beats on US turnaround, lifts full-year guidance

Adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share exceeded the $0.66 consensus, while revenue reached $9.32 billion versus expectations of approximately $9.17 billion. Global comparable-store sales increased 7.9%, powered by 4.2% transaction growth, suggesting customer traffic—not just pricing—is improving. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Starbucks lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55–$2.65 from $2.25–$2.45 and now expects roughly 6% full-year global comparable-sales growth. Management said faster service, store improvements, new products and better customer experiences are helping CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” turnaround. Starbucks Just Raised Starbucks’ Full-Year Profit Guidance

Starbucks lifted fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55–$2.65 from $2.25–$2.45 and now expects roughly 6% full-year global comparable-sales growth. Management said faster service, store improvements, new products and better customer experiences are helping CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while BTIG raised or reaffirmed its target at $115. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley to $115, reinforcing expectations for further recovery. We’re raising our price target on Starbucks after a home-run quarter

TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while BTIG raised or reaffirmed its target at $115. Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley to $115, reinforcing expectations for further recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks is testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers in select markets, expanding its non-coffee beverage strategy aimed particularly at younger customers. The sales impact remains unproven. Starbucks is betting bubbles will give sales some sparkle

Starbucks is testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers in select markets, expanding its non-coffee beverage strategy aimed particularly at younger customers. The sales impact remains unproven. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking are limiting upside: After a substantial year-to-date advance and trading near its 52-week high, SBUX carries a price-to-earnings ratio above 60. Wolfe Research maintained a Hold rating, and BNP Paribas Exane kept an Underperform rating with a $92 target, warning that much of the recovery may already be priced in. Recent insider activity has also consisted of sales rather than purchases.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $679,033. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.04.

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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