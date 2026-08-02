Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $29.39 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,490 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after purchasing an additional 442,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 385,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,072,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,524 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,438,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Caterpillar by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $966.29.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $815.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $924.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.46 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Caterpillar is Set to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Here's Why Caterpillar Is a Buy Before Earnings

Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Caterpillar invests to develop manufacturing talent in Illinois

Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Unlocking Q2 Potential of Caterpillar

Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Baird Just Downgraded Caterpillar Stock

Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Negative Sentiment: The stock has declined for six consecutive weeks from its 2026 high, reflecting reduced confidence in growth expectations and heightened sensitivity to the upcoming earnings report. Caterpillar stock has slumped

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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