Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $36.34 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,118 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of IQVIA worth $36,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IQVIA by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,015 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $136,827.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $732,932.69. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,232,110.84. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.1%

IQV stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.50 and a 52 week high of $251.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on IQVIA from $233.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.88.

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IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Stories

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