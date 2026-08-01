Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $44.34 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,035 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 85,755 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,388,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

DIS stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.38.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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