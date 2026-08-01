Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $66.42 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $66,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $281.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $287.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average of $268.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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