Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $81.22 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,248 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,388 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $81,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 32,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $3,426,817.47. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,029,667.72. This represents a 36.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 93,408 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $9,774,213.12. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,390,765.44. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 363,848 shares of company stock worth $37,874,706 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and growth remain key catalysts: Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and dividends support shareholder returns: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analyst outlook is favorable: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic positioning has mixed implications: Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may temper enthusiasm: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while other executives sold millions more, including Dennis Howard’s $2.94 million transaction and Nigel Murtagh’s $3.43 million sale. The trades were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their bearish significance, but the scale may encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s advance. Charles Schwab insider selling

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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