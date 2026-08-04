Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $9.48 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,225,195.24. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 72,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,643 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HALO. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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