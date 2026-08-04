Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $10.09 Million in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,523 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $10,093,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.51% of Enterprise Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,952,106 shares of the bank's stock worth $159,414,000 after buying an additional 329,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,077 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,281 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 96,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,244 shares of the bank's stock valued at $79,447,000 after acquiring an additional 83,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,188,766 shares of the bank's stock valued at $118,435,000 after acquiring an additional 65,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.15 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services's payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. NASDAQ: EFSC is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri, operating through its primary subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its capabilities encompass deposit products, lending solutions, mortgage banking, and treasury management, supported by a full suite of digital banking tools and personalized client service.

In its commercial banking segment, Enterprise Bank & Trust offers lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction lending and agriculture lending.

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