Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $1.26 Million in Terex Corporation $TEX

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,394 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Essential Partners LLC grew its stake in Terex by 171.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 856.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Terex Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.82. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Terex had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 2.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Terex from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Terex

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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