Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 70,114 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,755 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 70,114 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $275.74 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $298.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 86.45%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,535 shares of company stock worth $26,032,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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