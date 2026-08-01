Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,368 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 36,054 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Walmart were worth $118,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after buying an additional 2,242,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $6,458,529,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,526,238,000 after buying an additional 328,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.56.

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Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $95.42 and a one year high of $135.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,931. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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