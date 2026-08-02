Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,151 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $224.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.19 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $261.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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