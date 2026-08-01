Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 10,790 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $282,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,149.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,152.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,044.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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