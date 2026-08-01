Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 14,305 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,761 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 14,305 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of eBay worth $39,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,368,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Arete Research reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.52.

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Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition expands eBay’s fashion-resale business. eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. eBay completes Depop acquisition

eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. Positive Sentiment: Sports-card activity highlights a significant growth category. Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. eBay’s sports-card business

Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter 2026 results. Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. eBay Q2 earnings projections

Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: eBay and former executives agreed to a settlement of about $55.7 million—with reports citing approximately $48.7 million in direct compensation—in a cyberstalking and harassment case involving a Massachusetts couple. The unusual conduct by former employees and executives creates reputational damage and highlights governance concerns, although the settlement removes the uncertainty of continued litigation. eBay cyberstalking case settlement

eBay Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $78.03 and a one year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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