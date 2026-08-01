Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 29,562 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 29,562 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $48,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after acquiring an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,638,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,067,497,000 after acquiring an additional 364,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,687,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,450,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,172,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,027,923,000 after purchasing an additional 291,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SHW opened at $341.19 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $324.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $289.86 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.18. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 67.97% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here