Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,122 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,196 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $48,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,468,180 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $892,120,000 after buying an additional 3,415,576 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 950.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,563,180 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $916,557,000 after buying an additional 3,223,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,687,793 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $434,151,000 after buying an additional 964,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,034,002 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $616,449,000 after acquiring an additional 658,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.62, for a total transaction of $641,206.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,889.20. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $266.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average of $224.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 71.34% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.120-12.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $248.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $244.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $272.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. ADP reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.59 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.47 billion topped estimates of $5.44 billion and increased 6.8% year over year. Management’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $12.12–$12.34 also supports the bullish outlook. ADP’s Q2 CY2026 sales beat estimates

ADP reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.59 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.47 billion topped estimates of $5.44 billion and increased 6.8% year over year. Management’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $12.12–$12.34 also supports the bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets following the earnings report. Guggenheim increased its target to $300 and upgraded ADP to “buy.” BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $305, while Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $287, $286, $285 and $283, respectively. These revisions indicate improved confidence in ADP’s earnings outlook. BMO Capital Markets increases ADP price target

Guggenheim increased its target to $300 and upgraded ADP to “buy.” BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $305, while Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $287, $286, $285 and $283, respectively. These revisions indicate improved confidence in ADP’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: A new buy recommendation adds further support. Commentary following the earnings release described ADP’s valuation as reasonable after its strong long-term performance and maintained a constructive view of the stock. Automatic Data Processing new buy recommendation

Commentary following the earnings release described ADP’s valuation as reasonable after its strong long-term performance and maintained a constructive view of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most analysts remain cautious despite higher targets. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo maintained neutral, equal-weight or hold ratings, suggesting that much of the earnings improvement may already be reflected in ADP’s valuation.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo maintained neutral, equal-weight or hold ratings, suggesting that much of the earnings improvement may already be reflected in ADP’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: An executive sold shares. Vice President David Kwon sold 2,414 shares for approximately $641,207, reducing his ownership by about 20%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal. SEC insider transaction filing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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