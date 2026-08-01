Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,278 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,752 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $49,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $526.13 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $523.48 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $577.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 36.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $739.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $674.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Key Stories Impacting Martin Marietta Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY2026 revenue outlook

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Martin Marietta receives Moderate Buy rating

Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Martin Marietta Q2 earnings top estimates

Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $700 to $680 and assigned a “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo reduced its target from $616 to $581 and kept an “Equal Weight” rating. Although both targets imply upside, the cuts signal more limited conviction and add pressure to the stock. Analyst price-target revisions

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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