Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,287 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,580 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in McDonald's were worth $98,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after acquiring an additional 703,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald's by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,983,997 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $10,997,789,000 after purchasing an additional 959,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,474,749 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,895,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,890,438,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on McDonald's from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $325.00 target price on McDonald's in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.92.

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McDonald's Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $270.83 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12 month low of $260.96 and a 12 month high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $192.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.69.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for upside. Investors purchased 32,245 calls, approximately 45% above the average volume of 22,241 calls.

Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for upside. Investors purchased 32,245 calls, approximately 45% above the average volume of 22,241 calls. Positive Sentiment: Technical analyst Jay Woods said McDonald’s chart is beginning to form a potential buy signal, which could attract bargain hunters after the stock’s recent correction. CNBC article

Technical analyst Jay Woods said McDonald’s chart is beginning to form a potential buy signal, which could attract bargain hunters after the stock’s recent correction. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s continues to appeal to income-focused investors after declaring a quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share. Analysts also maintain a consensus “moderate buy” recommendation. Dividend strength and softer sales expectations Consensus recommendation

McDonald’s continues to appeal to income-focused investors after declaring a quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share. Analysts also maintain a consensus “moderate buy” recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on value meals, menu innovation, digital promotions, same-store sales, margins and management’s outlook when McDonald’s reports second-quarter results. Q2 earnings factors

Investors are focused on value meals, menu innovation, digital promotions, same-store sales, margins and management’s outlook when McDonald’s reports second-quarter results. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target from $300 to $290 and assigned a “neutral” rating, signaling limited conviction despite implied upside from current levels.

Mizuho lowered its price target from $300 to $290 and assigned a “neutral” rating, signaling limited conviction despite implied upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: The stock has remained below its 200-week moving average for the longest stretch since 2003, highlighting persistent technical weakness. Barchart technical analysis

The stock has remained below its 200-week moving average for the longest stretch since 2003, highlighting persistent technical weakness. Negative Sentiment: Analysts expect softer sales and weaker earnings, particularly as lower-income consumers remain pressured. That caution could limit gains before the earnings release. McDonald’s stock ahead of August 4 earnings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $2,355,634. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

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