Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 7,556 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,658 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in American Express were worth $85,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 19.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.95.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $336.82 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $334.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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