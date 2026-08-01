Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,510 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 30,812 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $67,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,491 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $251.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.37 and a 1-year high of $255.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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