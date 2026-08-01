Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,599 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,098 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.0% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of RTX worth $205,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,852,444.61. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $1,016,831.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,193.38. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $215.58 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $191.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.61 and a 12-month high of $221.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.94.

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About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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