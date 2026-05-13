Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,545 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola is being viewed as a potential beneficiary of growing demand in energy and functional beverages, with investors focusing on its innovation efforts and Monster partnership as possible growth catalysts. Coca-Cola's Energy Drink Expansion: Growth Catalyst Ahead?

Coca-Cola is being viewed as a potential beneficiary of growing demand in energy and functional beverages, with investors focusing on its innovation efforts and Monster partnership as possible growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and steady dividend outlook continue to support the stock’s defensive appeal, especially as investors favor consumer staples in uncertain markets.

The company’s recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and steady dividend outlook continue to support the stock’s defensive appeal, especially as investors favor consumer staples in uncertain markets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus Buy rating, which helps reinforce confidence in Coca-Cola’s longer-term outlook.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with several recent price-target increases and a consensus Buy rating, which helps reinforce confidence in Coca-Cola’s longer-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Concerns emerged over a Diet Coke shortage in parts of India, where aluminum can supply disruptions are limiting availability and highlighting geopolitical and supply-chain risk for Coca-Cola’s global operations. There's a Diet Coke shortage in India. What's going on?

Concerns emerged over a Diet Coke shortage in parts of India, where aluminum can supply disruptions are limiting availability and highlighting geopolitical and supply-chain risk for Coca-Cola’s global operations. Negative Sentiment: Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares in a recent insider transaction, which can weigh on sentiment even though insider sales do not necessarily signal a change in business fundamentals. CocaCola NYSE: KO Chairman Sells $15,780,000.00 in Stock

CocaCola Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE KO opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $59,988,566. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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