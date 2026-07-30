Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,017 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Globe Life worth $23,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3%

GL opened at $179.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $191.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 19.58%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total transaction of $4,580,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,030,433.44. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,463,853.60. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,174 shares of company stock worth $18,162,909. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here