Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,623,095 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 328,217 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.62% of Globus Medical worth $656,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $339,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15,317.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $294,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,380 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,058,000 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,624,751 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $229,167,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,183 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $117,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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