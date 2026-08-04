Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED Stock Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,260 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 1,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $339,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15,317.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $294,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1,303.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,183 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $117,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,411,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,922,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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